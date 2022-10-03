DENVER (KDVR) — It’s still nearly a year away, but Ed Sheeran fans have a big show to look forward to when the English singer comes to Denver.

Sheeran has been on his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” since early 2022 in Europe and will go to Oceania for the first part of 2023 before coming to North America starting in late spring.

His Denver stop will take place Aug. 19 at Empower Field and feature Khalid and Cat Burns as openers.

The tour, which is also referred to as the “Mathematics Tour,” is Sheeran’s first tour to include multiple dates in the United States since 2017. That tour included a stop at what was then named the Pepsi Center.

Presale for the upcoming tour begins Wednesday, Oct. 12 and general public sales begin Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. MST on Ticketmaster.