DENVER (KDVR) — Fans are starting to have “Trust Issues” with Drake after he postponed his Denver show for the second time.

According to Ticketmaster, the show that was slated to happen on Ball Arena in just two days has now been pushed to April 15 and 16 of this year.

The Canadian rapper was going to be joined by J. Cole for the highly anticipated “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big as the What?” The tour was originally slated to kick off in Denver on Jan. 18, but fans have been let down once again.

The tour will now start on Feb. 2 in Tampa. Instead of starting the tour in Denver, Drake will now end his tour in the Mile High City.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has canceled shows at the last minute.

In September 2023, “Champagne Papi” was set to perform at Ball Arena, but just three days before his show, it was postponed.

It is unclear why the Denver shows have been canceled again, but fans who had tickets for Thursday’s show received an email about the change.

Fans who want to attend his April shows can still purchase tickets on Ticketmaster. Several tickets are still available, and the lowest ones are going for $209.