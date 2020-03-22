Denver Public Art to livestream free performance

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Public Art is providing free livestream access to the Lemon Sponge Cake Ballet’s performance of the ‘White Mirror’ at 4 p.m. Sunday.

‘White Mirror’ was commissioned by Denver Public Art to commemorate the Babi Yar Massacre, which occurred in 1941 in the Ukraine.

According to the Jewish Virtual Library, Babi Yar has come to symbolize the horrific murder of Jews by the Einsatzgruppen as well as the persistent failure of the world to acknowledge this Jewish tragedy.

It is an original site-specific public dance performance for Babi Yar Park in Denver, by internationally renowned choreographer Robert Sher-Machherndl of Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet.

