From left to right: Tim McGraw, Madonna, Niall Horan (Credit: Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Even though 2023 still has a ways to go, it isn’t too soon to start making plans for next year. And when it comes to concerts, there is no such thing as too soon, lest you miss out.

Denver features a number of fantastic concert venues, with the biggest being Empower Field at Mile High, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Ball Arena.

While Empower Field and Red Rocks have not announced any 2024 dates, three shows have been announced so far for Ball Arena.

Madonna

The “Queen of Pop” was scheduled to perform her “Celebration Tour” at Ball Arena on July 25, but had to reschedule after she was hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection.

So now, you’ll be able to see the icon perform on March 19, 2024, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets already purchased for the July show will be honored for the new date, according to LiveNation.

Tickets for the concert are being sold by Ticketmaster. Including fees, resale tickets start at $97, and tickets sold by Ticketmaster start at $140.

Tim McGraw

Country music star Tim McGraw is bringing his “Standing Room Only” tour to Ball Arena on April 4, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The tour is named after McGraw’s sixteenth album, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 25 of this year.

Tickets are sold through Ticketmaster. Including fees, tickets start at just over $66.

Niall Horan

The former One Direction member turned solo artist Niall Horan is coming to Denver for “The Show: Live on Tour” on July 19, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

The album that inspired the tour name, “The Show,” was released in June.

Tickets sold on Ticketmaster start at $66, including fees.

Last show of 2023: Nathaniel Rateliff

If you’re looking for a way to finish off your 2023, Denver-based Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are holding their 19th Annual Holiday Show on Dec. 15. at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $25, and the general sale starts Friday, Aug. 18.

The show raises money for local organizations.