DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has some of the most beautiful outdoor concert venues in the world, and one you may not be too familiar with is in the heart of Denver surrounded by gorgeous flowers. The Denver Botanic Gardens announced the lineup for its Music at the Gardens series.

The decades-long tradition will hold 10 concerts in the heart of the gardens in the UMB Bank Amphitheater, so you can listen to some world-famous artists while being surrounded by some of the most beautiful flowers.

The following musicians will be performing for Music at the Gardens:

Neko Case and Nora O’Connor – June 20

Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin – June 21

Rising Appalachia – June 26

Santigold – July 6

Esperanza Spalding – July 11

Fitz and the Tantrums – July 17

Preservation Hall Jazz Band – July 24

Andy Grammer – Aug. 1

Steep Canyon Rangers and Amythyst Kiah – Aug. 2

Ozomatli – Aug. 9

According to the Botanic Gardens, all concerts will begin approximately at 6:30 p.m. and prices range per artist. To purchase tickets for each show, visit the Music at the Gardens website.

Tickets go on sale on March 21 at 10 a.m.