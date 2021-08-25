Colorado Ballet, Symphony requiring vaccines and masks at indoor performances this fall

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Ballet will now require its audience to be fully vaccinated and wear masks to indoor performances.

The Colorado Ballet has joined with the Colorado Symphony, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and Opera Colorado in requiring masks and vaccination at every performance. The requirement will take effect Oct. 1 of this year.

The guidelines are as follows:

All patrons 12+ must be fully vaccinated before attending performances.

All audience members 2+ must wear masks unless enjoying refreshments in designated areas. Food and beverages will not be permitted inside the theater.

Children under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time.

“Over the past 18 months, health and safety of our patrons, musicians, and staff has remained top priority” said Colorado Symphony Board Chair and CEO Jerome H. Kern. “We want the safest possible return to live symphonic performances for our community.”

The Denver Performing Arts Complex will begin issuing digital tickets to cut down on hand-to-hand contact. Sanitization and air filtration will be implemented in the Ellie Caulkins Opera House as well.

For more information on the Denver Performing Arts Complex COVID-19 guidelines, visit the DPAC COVID-19 web page.