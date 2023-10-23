DENVER (KDVR) — Blink-182 is coming to Denver next year as part of the band’s tour for its latest album, “One More Time.”

The Denver show will take place on June 27 at Ball Arena. Opening support will be provided by Pierce the Veil.

The album was released on Friday, Oct. 20, in time for Blink’s performances at the When We Were Young music festival.

“One More Time” is the first album from Blink-182 to feature the classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker since 2011.

In the decade-plus since the album “Neighborhoods” was released, DeLonge left the band and was replaced by Alkaline Trio singer Matt Skiba.

In October 2022, the band announced that DeLonge would be returning and there would be a world tour. That first performance on that tour was a surprise set at Coachella in April 2023.

The band’s 2024 tour includes 30 American stops, many at baseball stadiums and large arenas such as Fenway Park in Boston, Citi Field in New York and Target Center in Minneapolis.

Blink played Ball Arena just a few months ago on July 3 with Turnstile and Destroy Boys.