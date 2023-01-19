DENVER (KDVR) — Jason and Randy Sklar know sports. And of course, comedy.

The Sklar Brothers, the twin comedians, are the Big Get on the Jan. 19 episode of “Colorado Sports Night.”

Currently, Randy and Jason Sklar record two hit podcasts. For sports fans, their podcast “View from the Cheap Seats” stands squarely at the intersection of sports and comedy, boasting huge guests of both worlds, from Bill Burr to Bob Costas.

Their other podcast, “Dumb People Town” with co-host Dan Van Kirk, is currently being developed as a narrative animated show with Sony for YouTube Premium.

The Sklar Brothers will be performing January 19-21 at Comedy Works South.