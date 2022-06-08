DENVER (KDVR) – A lineup released on Wednesday revealed the list of local outfits planning to take part in the returning concert series that for years has perched local bands high above the city streets of downtown Denver, all the while immortalizing their performances.

According to organizers of B-Sides Music Fridays, every end of the work week between July 8 to Aug. 19 will be punctuated with a performance from a local band. What elevates these performances to another tier of impressive is that they take place on the roof of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, which looks out over the Union Station neighborhood.

“B-side Music Fridays have become a summertime rite of passage for Denver music fans,” MCA Denver Director of Programming Sarah Baie said. ”We can’t wait to welcome visitors onto our rooftop again this year to hear live performances from some of Colorado’s most talented musicians.”

Confirmed B-Side Fridays 2022 lineup

July 8 – ManyColors and Felix Fast4ward

July 15 – Dr3@mCa$t and The TMRW PPL

July 22 – Lolita and N3ptune

July 29 – (Teen Night) Indecisive, the second band has yet to be named

Aug. 5 – Fly Amanita and The Mañanas

Aug. 12 – Waiting Room and Gazes

Aug. 19 – Schama Noel and Wheelchair Sports Camp

Each show will begin at either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. with doors set to open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will run you a $25 deficit for the week, but witnessing local bands before they enter into their next evolutionary stage is easily worth the memory you’ll be forming.

Those of you who aren’t card-carrying members of the museum will, unfortunately, have to fork out an extra $5 to gain entry to any of these shows. But perhaps this is what pushes you into investing in a museum membership, which rewards its holder with multiple forms of art, both in musical and visual forms.