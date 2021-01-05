As final ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes air, contestant producer reflects on time in Denver

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” (Jeopardy! via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) – For 37 years, Alex Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” and this week, his last five episodes are airing.

The iconic show has a Denver connection. It held auditions here in May 2019.

For fans of “Jeopardy!,” it’s always exciting watching the show. But before you get to enjoy just one episode of “Jeopardy!,” a lot of people and a lot of hours go into making each episode. That is where

“Jeopardy!” contestant producer Corina Nusu comes in. She picks the people who play.

“Working for ‘Jeopardy!’ has been the best experience I could have asked for, I just hit my 15-year mark,” said Nusu.

Nusu travels the country every year, finding folks who want to be a part of the show. She was in Denver in May 2019.

“We were there last time for two days, saw about 60 to 100 people — give or take — and had a fantastic time,” said Nusu.

As glamorous as being a producer for “Jeopardy!” is, Nusu is kept pretty busy auditioning future contestants, but she did manage to take a breather in the Mile High City to have a look.

“I tend to when I go to a different city, try out the local breweries and I know you guys have so many amazing microbreweries and I don’t want to come off as a lush,” laughs Nusu.

2020 was not a bust for finding contestants. Nusu let her fingers do the walking.

“What we have started doing is Zoom auditions so we have an anytime test that people can go online jeopardy.com and take the anytime test, literally, anytime,” said Nusu.

2021 is a new year, and now without a familiar face: Alex Trebek.

“It’s quite a loss. Obviously they are big shoes to fill and we’re just trying to keep his memory alive and honor him the best we can because I know how much the show meant to him,” said Nusu.