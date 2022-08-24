DENVER (KDVR) — A weeklong arts festival in the River North Art District is just days away from its first run.

The Art RiNo festival is set for Sept. 5-11 and will feature local, national and international artists, organizers said in a news release. It’s a new event for the art district, which for more than 10 years hosted the Crush Walls art festival until its founder was accused of sexual assault.

Art RiNo will feature murals, workshops and artist talks, along with pop-up events, like a light installation festival, lucha libra wrestling and a RiNo bar crawl. Family-friendly art workshops and live performances will be held at RiNo ArtPark.

Like the Crush Walls festival centered around muralists, Art RiNo visitors will be able to observe painters at work. The featured muralists will be:

Hannah “The Obanoth” Webb at The Matchbox/Denver Central Market Parking Lot, 2625 Larimer St.

Koco Collab at Erico Motorsports, 2855 Walnut St.

Patrick Kane McGregor at Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place

Smug at 303 Self Storage, 3270 Blake St.

SpeakS at Left Hand Brewing, 4180 Wynkoop St.

Yazz at Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

The full schedule was released on Wednesday.

Art RiNo will be held in partnership with the Westword Music Showcase. The showcase is also in the district, but tickets are required.