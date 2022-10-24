DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready country fans, two award-winning artists will take the stage at Empower Field at Mile High during an exclusive stadium tour.

Empower Field announced Monday morning that the “King of Country” George Strait and Chris Stapleton will take over the Mile High City on June 24, 2023. Little Big Town will also be a special guest on the tour.

Strait is the undeniable “King of Country Music” according to his website. His iconic career spans more than 30 years, and during that time he has claimed 60 number-one singles, which is more than any other artist in any genre. Strait also has 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums which is more than any country artist and third across all genres behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

The “King of Country” will be joined by another top-selling country star. Stapleton launched his solo success back in 2015, and his career has only gone up ever since. Stapleton has accumulated multiple awards as well, he has earned nine Academy of Country Music awards, 14 CMA awards and eight Grammys to top it off.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there,” Strait said. “That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement. When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris [Stapleton], it was a no-brainer for me. I was all in.”

Mile High is one of only six stops on this exclusive stadium tour, so make sure to grab your tickets before it’s too late.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. on Strait’s website. Presale tickets are available for American Express Card members on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov 3. at 10 p.m.