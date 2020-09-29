Enter to win one of 4 legendary Colorado Experiences from Rocky Mountain PBS:

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) - The words "I can't breathe" were repeated dozens of times by Shataeah Kelly. They were captured on body cam in the back of an Aurora police cruiser on Aug. 27, 2019, long before the world heard of George Floyd in Minneapolis and his identical dying words, "I can’t breathe."

Kelly survived, but officer Levi Huffine, who left her in the back of his patrol car for 21 minutes with her head down on the floorboards, her hands and restrained behind her back, was fired.