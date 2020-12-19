Enrollment drops for schools in Weld County amid statewide decline

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Public school enrollment has dropped in districts across Colorado during the pandemic, and schools in Weld County are no exception. The county saw a decline in enrollment of about 1,300 students this year.

The Greeley Evans School District 6 alone lost nearly 600 students this school year, 6% of its population. One-third of that figure were kindergartners who were simply not enrolled.

Greeley Evans Chief of Communications Theresa Myers said, “We have quite a few students who moved out of the district. We have a small number who went to a different online school or decided to home school their students themselves.”

Greeley Evans schools are concerned some students may fall behind if not enrolled.

The district is not alone.

The Problems Solvers found 12 other districts in Weld County which also had drops.

One of the smallest districts, Pawnee District RE-12, lost 1/4 of its students.

Weld RE-3J superintendent Greg Rabenhorst said he believes some parents are holding kids out an additional year “due to the pandemic.”

Smaller enrollments will lead large budget shortfalls. But just how much and what kinds of cuts will be needed is not yet clear.

The choice to keep kids enrolled in online learning is tough.

For months now, at-home learning has become a way of life for Alicia Johnson and her 6-year-old son, a first grader in Weld County. She decided not to enroll him.

“It would have added another thing on my plate to really manage and juggle,” said Johnson.

Now, many parents are watching and waiting for COVID infection rates to improve.

Many are also hoping the vaccine will begin to have an impact sooner than later, so kids can head back to class — at school.