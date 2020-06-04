Enroll in a CPR class to be prepared for summer safety

DENVER (KDVR) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission(CPSC) is concerned that child drownings will increase with more people staying home this summer, they are encouraging people to learn CPR.

CPSC research has found that residential locations are the scene of an overwhelming majority of fatal drownings.

Local CPR classes for people available locally:

Local CPR and First Aid classes are also available for dogs:

Additional safety measures include teaching kids how to swim safely and installing fencing around pools.

