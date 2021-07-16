Enjoy the taste of summer while it’s in season

There’s an abundance of delicious in-season produce available which means the best flavors, nutritional value, and are more affordable.

According to our nutrition coach, Suzanne Farrell MS, RDN with Cherry Creek Nutrition, Inc., summer is Stone Fruit season (plumcots, apricots, cherries, peaches…). She shows us a variety of summer seasonal fruits available now and how to prepare them.

In celebration of summer fun and being outside when you shop at Sprouts or visit sprouts.com/iheart you can enter to win a trip to the heart radio music festival.

Summer Peach, Goat Cheese + Prosciutto Crostini’s

Topping

2 medium peaches, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Goat cheese

2 oz Prosciutto- baked until crispy

Toasted Crostini’s

Dressing

1 tsp minced fresh ginger

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Pinch salt

For the prosciutto- bake at 350 on a parchment lined baking dish until crisp (about 15 minutes). Remove, allow to cool and break into small pieces.

Place peaches, onion, red pepper, and parsley in a bowl. In a separate small bowl stir olive oil, lemon juice, ginger, and salt Using a knife, spread a thin layer of goat cheese onto each crostini. Spoon peach mixture on top. Sprinkle prosciutto over each piece.

Cherry-Apricot Almond Crisp

Fruit Filling

4 apricots, pitted, halved & sliced

3 cups cherries, pitted & halved

1/2 lemon

2 Tbsp sugar

Crisp

1/2 cup oatmeal

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 stick butter, cold & cubed

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 tsp salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl combine apricots and cherries. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze juice over the fruit. Add sugar, and toss to combine. In a medium bowl combine brown sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon. Add butter. With your hand, massage the butter into the flour mixture. Add oatmeal and almonds. Toss to combine. Transfer the fruit mixture to an 8×8 baking dish. Sprinkle the topping over the fruit. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until topping is browned.