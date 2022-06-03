In honor of National Donut Day, Monica Salafia shares a guilty free donut recipe that’s great-tasting and gluten-free.

You can make it at home too, here’s the recipe for Monica’s Funfetti cake donuts:

FOR THE DONUTS:

2 eggs, large

½ cup oil

⅔ cup water

1 (21 oz) bag Pamela’s Vanilla Cake Mix

½ cup rainbow natural sprinkles

¼ cup water

Natural food coloring and sprinkles

FOR THE ICING:

2 cups Pamela’s Vanilla Frosting Mix or powdered sugar

¼ cup water

Natural food coloring and sprinkles

DIRECTIONS

TO MAKE DONUTS: Pre-heat the oven to 325° and lightly grease a 12-cup donut pan.

Whisk together the eggs, oil, and water. Add Vanilla Cake Mix and sprinkles, and then stir by hand or on medium/low with a mixer for 30 seconds or until batter comes together.

Pour batter into a plastic Ziploc bag and snip one corner off. Pipe the batter evenly into the donut wells of the pan. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden brown.

Transfer from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

TO MAKE ICING: While the donuts cool, make the icing by whisking the water into the Vanilla Frosting Mix or powdered sugar. The result should be a smooth, pourable mixture. If it is still too thick, thin by adding water, one teaspoon at a time.

Pour a small amount of the icing into four separate bowls, leaving half of it in the large bowl. Add a few drops of food coloring of your choice to each of the small bowls.

Pour each color back into the larger bowl in a circular motion, then use a fork to swirl together once. Take care not to over swirl or the colors will all bleed together.

TO ICE DONUTS: Dip the top of one donut in the icing and swirl once. Place donuts, icing side up, on the drying rack. Top with more sprinkles before icing sets. Repeat with remaining donuts.

Allow donuts to dry for 20 minutes before serving.