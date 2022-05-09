To celebrate and honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Ku Cha House of Tea wants to invite you to learn more about tea’s important role in many Asian cultures and enjoy a complimentary tea ceremony.

The tea ceremony will be based on Gong Fu Tea, which is one that is close to both Qin and Rong, the owners of Ku Cha. It’s a traditional way of serving tea in China, their home country, and is an important part of their culture.

The term Gong Fu, in this context, translates to “taking time and care to do something well” – the idea being that cultivation of skills is derived not so much from learning as from practice. The Gong Fu way of brewing tea allows all who are drinking to appreciate the changing characteristics found in the tea leaves.