Englewood schools address anxious parents with COVID update

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — While school districts are taking enormous measures to keep kids safe during the coronavirus pandemic, many parents are still concerned.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned some parents will have a chance to choose how their child will continue to learn based on the school district.

Erica Holloway tells FOX31 after hearing of COVID-19 cases in Englewood she had second thoughts about sending her children to in-person classes.

“I fear that one day they’re going to come home and they’re going to end up having the chills or running a high fever,” she said.

The Englewood School District (ESD) confirmed to FOX31 that there have been three known cases of COVID-19 among students since the beginning of the school year. Holloway made the decision to keep her kids at home.

“I decided to take them out for a couple days,” she said.

The Problem Solvers asked the school district about options for parents.

A spokesperson provided FOX31 with the following statement:

“Since the beginning of the school year, Englewood Schools has had three known cases of COVID-19 among students. All of these cases have been due to community transmission (a student was infected outside of school) and we have no known outbreaks as of this writing. It is inevitable that with community transmission, some positive cases will occur. We are diligent about following health guidelines to create as safe a learning environment as possible and to minimize transmission risk to students and staff while they are at school. Parents and community members can read more about our detailed health and safety plans at www.englewoodschools.net.” Englewood School District

The previous deadline for changing a student’s learning method was Sept. 11 but the district tells the Problem Solvers there is another opportunity to make changes at the mid-term in October for elementary students and at the end of the semester for high school students.

Policies vary by district.