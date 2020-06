THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Twelve-year-old Dylann Adams-Chavez was reported missing on Saturday morning and was last seen on the 16600 block of Gaylord Street, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Missing and Endangered Runaway, Dylann Adams-Chavez, 12 years of age. Last seen in the area of 16600 block of Gaylord Street, wearing pink, blue, and white pajamas. No foul play suspected. If located please call police. pic.twitter.com/OJUHMHAAYS — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) June 13, 2020

She was wearing pink, blue and white pajamas and is considered an endangered runaway. If anyone has seen this girl, please contact police.