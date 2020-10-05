Empower Field at Mile High allowing 5,700 fans per game for rest of season

DENVER (KDVR) — Empower Field at Mile High has been approved to host 5,700 fans a game for the remainder of the season, the Denver Broncos announced on Monday.

Season ticket members will have the opportunity to purchase six-game regular-season ticket packages starting with the next home game against Miami on Oct. 18. Season ticket members will also be able to buy a select number of tickets for single games, which go on pre-sale on Oct. 13.

Public health orders are in effect for games and attendees will have strict guidelines to adhere to. Available seats are limited to the 100 level, 300 level, United Clubs and suites/premium areas.

The Broncos first allowed 5,700 fans on Sept. 27 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The feedback was mixed from fans that attended the game, especially with tailgating prohibited.

“Definitely missing it because we usually have a real big tailgate, but you go sit down at the game, get involved and leave. That’s what’s going to happen,” a couple of fans said at the game on Sept. 27.

Most fans were just excited to be there and watch the game live. One fan commented how clean and organized it was. Another fan was upset and disappointed saying, “It was crazy. It was the worst experience of my life. I’ve been here since I was born and it’s the worst experience ever. I will never come back this year ever.”

Here’s the full list of guidelines released by the Broncos:

TICKETING PODS, SECTIONS & CONCESSIONS

To maintain pod integrity, fans will be required to attend games with known family/friends or transfer the allotment as a single unit or to a family member/friend attending the game within the pod.

Suite clients will be contacted directly by their manager of suite services with options. Capacity will be limited within each of the premium areas, including United Clubs, 5280 Room and suites.

Fans will be separated into sections to limit exposure between fans. Each group will be asked to use concession and restroom areas located in the vicinity of their section. These sections will have a maximum of 175 people in accordance with the state’s outdoor event guidance.

Empower Field at Mile High, which has fully transitioned to digital ticketing/parking passes, now is entirely cashless at concessions to minimize contact between guests and staff. Purchases can be made through mobile devices (ex: Apple Pay) and traditional scan/chip options for credit/debits cards at all points of sale.

For fans who bring cash, there will be reverse ATM options. This will act as a pre-paid debit card (can be used outside of the stadium).

Empower Field at Mile High and Aramark will continue to use the several self-service concession kiosks that were introduced last season. These point-of-sale touchless options have been expanded throughout the stadium.

FAN RESPONSIBILITY

All fans will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when on stadium grounds. Any fan who does not comply with these guidelines will be required to leave the stadium.

Tailgating will not be permitted in any form in the parking lots. Congregating in parking lots, concourses or stadium bowl is prohibited.

Empower Field at Mile High will assign entry gates based on seat location. With social distancing in effect, fans are asked to provide extra time to go through the security screening process.

Fans are required to take their temperature before heading to the stadium. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing any COVID-19 symptoms or if they have come in close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS AT EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Based on guidelines from the state, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NFL and public health experts, Empower Field at Mile High has implemented numerous health and safety enhancements.

All staff working on gamedays will go through a health screening (questionnaire and temperature check) and are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times. In addition, all staff will have undergone extensive COVID-19 safety training.

Even though capacity will be significantly limited, security and guest relations staffing numbers will closely resemble a normal game to ensure the safety of all guests at Empower Field at Mile High.

All bathrooms have implemented entirely touchless systems, including toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers.

Air quality improvements include more effective filters & Bipolar ionization to lower the risk of disease transfer.

To reduce or eliminate bacteria on widely used handrails, UV-C lights were installed on escalators.

More than 500 hand sanitizer stations—both stand-alone and wall-mounted units—were installed for fans to utilize throughout the stadium.

Signage will be clearly displayed, reinforcing social distancing guidelines and safety regulations.

High-touch surfaces will be regularly disinfected and cleaned with EPA-registered products.