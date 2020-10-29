Emotions Experience

The concept of Emotions Fitness is to release all the tensions that we are currently all experiencing. Erica Valenzuela with Emotions shares with us how the process of the gym works and why it’s so therapeutic.

The process of the experience:

1. Writing on pre-painted bottles followed by throwing 15 other glass bottles (pics and videos);

2. Work out customized to your level to turn energy into endorphins (pics and video);

3. Chill room for intentional relaxing time, a time to reflect, reset and recharge.