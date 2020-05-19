Emily Griffith Technical College remains open online during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Emily Griffith Techinal College was established in 1916.

The school has endured the 1918 Spanish Flu, two world wars and the Great Depression.

“What it evolved into fairly quickly was a place where you could come to learn trades, where you could get a job fairly quickly,” said Stephanie Donner, the executive director of Emily Griffith Technical College.

The school has remained open online during the pandemic — good news for its student body of 9,000.

“Our faculty could not wait to connect back with our students, so whatever it took to make that happen in this time was paramount,” said Donner.

Currently, all classes are being taught online.

“The level of ingenuity and innovation that has happened at this institution is remarkable,” said Donner.

But online teaching can only go so far with some subjects, and modifications will take place.

“For example, welding. We are hoping in the next few weeks to slowly bring back a limited number of students to complete their courses,” said Donner.