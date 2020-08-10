Elk with tire hanging around its neck near Conifer, Colorado Parks and Wildlife ask for help finding him

ENGLEWOOD (KDVR) – A bull elk was videotaped by a trail camera showing him with an automobile tire around his neck. Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to help the animal, but do not know its location.

Remember this poor bull elk with the tire around his neck? About one month later and he was detected once again on the #trailcam.



We would love to catch up with him and free him of that tire.



It’s something you just don’t see every day, or ever. A bull elk wearing a tire like a necklace.

The images were caught on a trail camera, Colorado Parks And Wildlife have been aware of this for over a year.

“It kind of makes you shake your head. One, how does it get on there?” asked Jason Clay, Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

A month later, another image from the same trail camera shows the same bull with the same tire.

“We see it too often whether it’s you know a hammock, caught up in it, Christmas lighting, roping, tire around it’s neck. Unfortunately it happens quite a bit here in Colorado,” Clay said.

Both sightings were in the Arapahoe/Roosevelt national Forest near Conifer.

The elk appears to be on the young side because of his size. If he gets much bigger will that necklace become a choke chain?

“As it continues to grow is it not going to have the room that it has now to eat freely to breathe and drink,” warned Clay.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to find and help the elk, before he tires out.

“Worst case scenario is not only you could die but another bull elk because they are fighting,” said Clay.

Cars need spare tires, not wildlife. If you happen to see this animal do not attempt roadside assistance, just call Colorado Parks and wildlife.