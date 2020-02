AMES, IOWA – FEBRUARY 02: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a campaign event at Iowa State University’s Memorial Union February 02, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. With the endorsement of the Des Moines Register newspaper, Warren is campaigning across the state the day before the all-important Iowa Caucuses. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

DENVER — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will take her presidential campaign to Denver on Feb. 23.

Warren’s campaign announced the Denver stop in a Saturday press release.

The free and public campaign event is set for 3 p.m. at Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Warren’s stop is scheduled about two weeks before Colorado’s presidential primary election.