Elizabeth bakery selling cookbooks to survive while closed

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KDVR) — While many small-business owners wait for loans or grants from the government, a bakery in Elizabeth decided to take matters into their own hands.

Sweet Alfas opened in 2012, specializing in sweet treats and Peruvian dishes. But they closed up shop a few weeks ago when sales slowed down.

“We’ve had to speak about there’s a very real possibility we are not going to be able to survive this,” Melissa Casaretto said.

Instead of waiting on the Small Business Administration, they decided to take matters into their own hands. They are creating a cookbook and using Indigogo as a way to raise money so they can eventually re-open.

Nadia Smith is their wholesale baker.

“This is something our community has been asking for. So in a sense, it’s giving back,” she said.

They say the response has been overwhelming, and maybe this temporary closure was actually a blessing in disguise.

Luigi Casaretto said, “We had this concept of a cookbook awhile back when we first started, but just never had the time because we were always baking and working here.”

They have more than 100 recipes and are selling packages where you can get online support from the experts.

They said they are even willing to share their cinnamon roll recipe.

“Yes, we’re that confident we make them good,” Luigi said.

Melissa added,”They’re a lot of fun. Who doesn’t love a fresh-baked cinnamon roll out of the oven in the morning?”

They hope to have the cookbook out by July. If you’d like to order one, visit their website