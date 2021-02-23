Elitch Gardens set to reopen Spring 2021

DENVER — Elitch Gardens in Denver has announced plans to reopen in Spring 2021.

To check out the park schedule click here. According to the Elitch Gardens website, the plan is to reopen the park on May 1, 2021.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is working to continue to set firm reopening dates for parks in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mexico City, and Canada.

In preparation for Opening Day, the park has developed significantly increased sanitation protocols and standards as well as communications and procedures for managing appropriate social distancing so that when guests and staff return, they can do so safely.

Elitch Gardens Season Pass Pledge – to have peace of mind when purchasing a season pass Six Flags Elitch Gardens said “in the unlikely event the Park does not open at all for the 2021 season, your 2021 season pass will extend for the 2022 season.”

Pass holders who experience a COVID-19 health-related change or concern, which prohibits them visiting the Park for the season, may also move unused passes to the 2022 season.

For those that have already purchased a 2020 Season Pass, your pass has been automatically transferred to the new 2021 VIP Season Pass. This special VIP pass will also extend to the 2022 season should the Park not open at all for the 2021 season.