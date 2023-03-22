DENVER (KDVR) — Two adult faculty members were shot by a student Wednesday morning during a daily check for weapons. They were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries and expected to survive, but this has reignited a debate about school resource officers and gun laws overall.

After the shooting, elected leaders from the City of Denver and across the State of Colorado shared their compassion for the students and thoughts about what can be done to prevent more gun violence at schools moving forward.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock:

“Another act of senseless gun violence rocked the East High School community this morning and my heart is with each and every student, staff member and parent. Our schools should be free from violence. Period. Parents are angry and frustrated, and they have a right to be. Easy access to guns must be addressed in our country – Denver cannot do this alone. There are common sense proposals at the Legislature and in Congress right now – they must be passed. It’s also time to return School Resource Officers in our schools. Removing them was a mistake and we must move swiftly to correct it. We’re ready to work with DPS, and we all have to step up as a community and be part of the solution.”

Gov. Jared Polis

“We are closely monitoring this tragic situation. We know that the two victims have been hospitalized and we pray for their health and swift recovery. Our students should and must be able to attend school without fear for their safety, their parents deserve the peace of mind that their children are safe in classrooms, and teachers should be able to work safely and without harm. We also reflect that today is the anniversary of the Boulder King Soopers shooting. We appreciate the quick action taken by East High school faculty and staff to secure the school and make sure students were safe and this is an ongoing situation, and State Troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this tragedy.”

Sen. Michael Bennet

“I’m saddened to hear about two staff members who were shot at East High School. I’m thinking of the kids, parents, teachers, and staff at East, and the entire Denver community at this time. No one should have to live with the daily fear of gun violence like this.”

Rep. Diana DeGette

“We can’t continue to live like this. We have to do more to protect our schools and community from gun violence. As a society, we have to find a way to come together to prevent these tragedies from occurring and curb the scourge of gun violence that’s devastating our communities. And we have to do it now. Enough is enough.”