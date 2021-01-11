Elbert County investigation finds dozens of stolen cars, tools

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Elbert County deputies found dozens of stolen vehicles and several hundred thousand dollars worth of stolen tools in an investigation earlier this month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the investigation has been ongoing since the fall, and they have been serving search warrants since December 31. Investigators have recovered at least two dozen cars, trucks, trailers, ATVs, a Polaris RZR, several snowmobiles, a large gun safe, and several hundred thousand dollars worth of suspected stolen tools and equipment. Investigators also seized guns and drugs.

Deputies said most of the items were stolen from various places in Colorado.

Deputies said they are working to contact the owners of the recovered property. They are asking people not to call in asking about specific equipment.

Deputies said they have identified a person of interest, and are currently seeking that person. No details about the suspect were released.