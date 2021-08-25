El Paso Sheriff investigating kidnapping at Widefield drive-thru

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.
At 4:47 p.m., someone reported shots fired and that a female was forced into a vehicle, according to El Paso County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. James Vidmar.
FOX21 reported it happened at a Sonic off of Main Street.
There was a second report of a female running near Interstate 25 and Academy Boulevard.
Authorities are now looking for someone named Devon Larson and say a suspect was taken into custody.