El Paso Sheriff investigating kidnapping at Widefield drive-thru

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a kidnapping on Aug. 25, 2021. (Daniela Leon, KXRM)

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:47 p.m., someone reported shots fired and that a female was forced into a vehicle, according to El Paso County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. James Vidmar.

FOX21 reported it happened at a Sonic off of Main Street.

There was a second report of a female running near Interstate 25 and Academy Boulevard.

Authorities are now looking for someone named Devon Larson and say a suspect was taken into custody.

