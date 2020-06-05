El Paso County Sheriff investigating multiple vehicle break-ins

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The El Paso County Sheriff is looking for information on multiple vehicle break- ins occurring in April.

Break-in locations:

2 in the 2100 block of Stella Drive, Monument, CO 80132

Section 16 Trail head; window broken, purse stolen

Old Denver Road, Monument, CO 80132 – Jeep soft top cut through and a purse stolen

The suspect vehicle is described as a white newer model small sport utility vehicle, possibly a BMW.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic Male, 5’10”-6′, 250-270 pounds, wearing a black hat, orange hooded sweater, black pants, and a face mask.