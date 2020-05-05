El Paso county deputy saves man with Narcan

News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – On Tuesday morning El Paso County deputies were dispatched to a Colorado Springs home for a drug overdose.  

“The importance of providing first responders with effective tools like Narcan, can never be understated. A life was saved, and without Narcan this would not have been possible.” Sheriff Bill Elder.

A man was found unresponsive, not breathing and with a weak pulse. A deputy administered 2 doses of Narcan before the man began breathing normally and regained consciousness.

The man had overdosed on Heroin. He was transported to the nearest hospital for further medical treatment.

