El Cap climbing gyms set to reopen with precautions in place

DENVER (KDVR) — Climbing gyms operated by El Cap, such as Earth Treks and Movement, are gearing up to reopen in the Denver metro area beginning Monday, June 22.

“It’s been a roller coaster emotionally for our entire staff I think,” Jeff Ceccacci, El Cap’s VP of Operations said. “We are excited to open again.”

When climbing gyms open up for the first time since mid-March, there will be several precautions in place:

Climbers need to make an online reservation before coming in

Climbers will be asked to wear masks while climbing or exercising

Climbers will be asked to bring their own gear

Showers, changing areas and water fountains will be closed

Ceccacci says there will be several sanitizing areas throughout the gym, for people to use between routes or bouldering.

“We’re optimistic that it’s going to be received well,” Ceccacci said. “It’ll be rock climbing and it will be their friends and community.”