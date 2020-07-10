Eisenhower Tunnel to close overnight Sunday through Wednesday for fire system testing

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning motorists of overnight closures to test the fire suppression system at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel beginning Sunday night.

Lane closures begin on Sunday, July 12 and run through Thursday, July 16:

Overnight Sunday, July 12 – one lane of westbound Interstate 70 through the tunnel will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Overnight Monday, July 13 – full closure of the westbound tunnel from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured into the eastbound bore. Traffic will be alternated through the eastbound bore by following temporary traffic signals and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays.

Overnight Tuesday, July 14 – full closure of the eastbound tunnel from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured into the westbound bore. Traffic will alternate through the westbound bore by following temporary traffic signals and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays.

Overnight Wednesday, July 15 – one lane of eastbound I-70 through the tunnel will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday, July 16 – This evening is reserved for any outstanding fixed fire suppression system testing.