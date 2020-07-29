Edgewater police looking for suspect in theft and assault at Target, reward offered

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) – Edgewood Police are looking for 26 year-old Treandre King of Lakewood in connection to an attempted cell phone theft that escalated to an assault on three employees at Target.

Treandre King of Lakewood

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. on March 22 at the Target in Edgewater.

DNA obtained from clothing left at the scene identified King as a suspect.

King is wanted for robbery, three felony assaults, theft and criminal mischief.

Police warn that he has violent tendencies so you should not make contact with him if you see him.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information on King’s location.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at: 720-913-7867.