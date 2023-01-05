It’s the beginning of a New Year and with that, some like to start fresh with a healthier diet. Chef Troy Guard, Owner and Executive Chef at TAG Restaurant Group has some expert tips on keeping the pounds off.

High in proteins, veggies and grains, Chef Guard recommends BuBu, a better bowl inspired by Chef Troy.

Chef Troy Guard’s globally-infused concept features a fresh spin on build-your-own bowls. Bubu offers premium protein selections atop a bed of white or brown rice, fresh local greens, or rice noodles, and finished with a choice of locally-sourced, seasonal vegetables.

Bubu has 3 locations near downtown: Larimer Square, Republic Plaza and Granite Tower.