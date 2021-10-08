Easy weeknight fall soups for the whole family

Fall is officially here and it’s all about cozy sweaters and hearty soups. Our favorite Nutrition Coach, Suzanne Farrell with Cherry Creek Nutrition shows us some easy and delicious weeknight soups using those seasonal fall foods.

Slow Cooker Lamb & White Bean Stew



1 lb Lamb Shank

1 can Kuner’s Great Northern Beans (drained and rinsed)

5 cups broth (chicken or veggie broth)

1 Yellow Onion (medium, diced)

1 Yellow Potato (medium, diced)

1 Carrot (peeled and diced)

1 tsp Turmeric

1 tbsp Tomato Paste

2 tsps Sea Salt

Directions

1. Add all ingredients to the slow cooker and set to high for 5 hours, or low for 8 hours.



2. Before serving, remove the bones and shred the meat with a fork (if it hasn’t fallen apart already). Enjoy!

Tomato Chickpea Soup

4 cups broth (vegetable or chicken

broth)

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 Yellow Onion (finely chopped)

1 Carrot (small, peeled, finely chopped)

2 Garlic (large cloves, minced)

1 can Kuner’s Garbanzo Beans (drained & rinsed)

1 cup Diced Tomatoes

1 tsp Italian Seasoning

1 tsp Sea Salt

1 cup Fusilli, Rotini, or any preferred pasta

1 cup Baby Spinach (chopped)

Directions

1. Heat olive oil on medium, in a large pot. Add the onion, carrot, and garlic. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the onions have softened. Stir in the chickpeas, tomatoes, Italian seasoning, and salt. Continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes more.





2. Transfer about half of the chickpea and vegetable mixture to a blender along with 1 cup of broth. Blend the chickpea and vegetable mixture with the broth until mostly smooth. Transfer it back to the pot, along with the remaining broth, and stir to combine.





3. Bring the soup to a gentle boil and stir in the pasta. Cook the pasta for about 7 minutes or until al dente.





4. Remove the soup from the heat and stir in the spinach until wilted. Season the soup with additional salt if needed. Divide between bowls and enjoy!

Crispy Prosciutto, Cauliflower, & Leek Soup



1 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Leeks (trimmed, roughly chopped)

1/2 Yellow Onion (chopped)

1/2 head Cauliflower (cut into florets)

1 Yellow Potato (peeled and chopped)

4 cups Chicken Broth

1 tsp Sea Salt

4 ozs Prosciutto (sliced into small pieces)

1 1/4 cups Milk (or canned coconut milk)

1/4 cup Parsley (chopped)

Directions

1. In a large pot or dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the leeks and onion and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes. Add the cauliflower, potato, chicken broth and sea salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes.



2. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place prosciutto slices on top. Bake for about 15 minute, or until crips. Remove from the pan and set aside.



3. Add the milk to the soup and stir to incorporate. Blend the soup with a stick blender or in a blender. Ladle into bowls and top with crispy prosciutto and parsley. Serve and enjoy!