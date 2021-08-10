Easy weekday meals for the new school year

This year, Back to School might seem more overwhelming than usual with things opening up and after school activities back in full swing. Shana Sutton from Our Sutton Place has got some easy meal planner tips and recipes to help things go smoothly.



Tip #1: Try to plan your menu ahead

Make it fun by creating an easy to remember theme for each day. Ex: Make-ahead Monday, Taco Tuesday, Waffle Wednesday, Fish Friday, etc.

Tip #2: Use a slow-cooker to do the work for you while you’re at work or running the kids to all of their after-school activities.



Sutton has three easy meals that’ll help make your week a little bit easier:



Sliders, Tacos, Protein Bowls

Super Fun Slow Cooker Pizza

Slow Cooker Granola (great for fast breakfasts or snacks)



Slow Cooker Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

1can (11 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Thin Crust Pizza Crust

1/3cup pizza sauce

1cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 oz)

1 teaspoon oregano



Optional Toppings:

¼ lb cooked and crumbled sausage

½ cup pepperoni

¼ cup olives

½ artichokes

½ cup spinach

½ cup diced bell peppers

1 tomato, sliced



Steps:



Spray your slow cooker with cooking spray.

Unroll pizza dough; fold in half crosswise. Place pizza dough in slow cooker. Press the bottom dough and 1 inch up the sides.

Spread pizza sauce evenly over pizza dough.

Next add the cheese.

Finally, sprinkle the oregano and any toppings you’d like to use.

Cover the slow cooker. Cook on Low heat setting 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until crust edges are deep golden brown and cheese is melted.

Remove from slow cooker to cutting board. Cut and serve.