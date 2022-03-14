We all know that prices seem to be going up daily at the gas pump. Tiffany Connors with The Penny Hoarder shares some easy simple tips to save when you fill up your gar.

According to Connors, you can actually some a few cents depending on what day you fill up your gas tank. Gas prices tend to be the lowest on Mondays and Tuesdays. If you’re looking to buy cheap gas, avoid filling your tank on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

Another simple tip, avoid getting gas at stations just off a highway exit or in the middle of a major city — stations in those locations tend to charge more than ones a little more out of the way.

Keep up with car maintenance. Make sure to check your tire pressure: Having underinflated tires can lower your gas mileage and cause you to lose about 2 cents per gallon, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Use the right motor oil: Using the wrong grade of motor oil can cost you 4 to 7 cents per gallon, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Check Your Gas Cap: A bad seal or missing cap can allow gas to evaporate from your tank.

For more helpful tips, check out The Penny Hoarder’s website for some simple ways to save.