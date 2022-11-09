Did you know that nearly 40% of foods ends up in landfills? With in inflation and the cost of groceries on the rise, Jessica Trowbridge with King Soopers shares with us an easy way to help us prevent food waste and save a few dollars on your next grocery bill.

Freezing your fruits and veggies is simple and there are a lot of them you can pop right in the fridge and save for a few months. Avocados, bananas, berries, corn, leafy greens, herbs, green beans, peppers, zucchini and tomatoes call be frozen. Purchase these products when they’re in season or on sale and then store them in the freezer and use them all season long.

If you haven’t tried canning, it’s actually easier than you think. Whip up some tasty salsa or pasta sauce instead of tossing veggies that are on their way out and store them for few months on the shelf.