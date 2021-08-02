Easy tips to get kids back into a healthy routine for school

The end of summer and start of school is always a difficult transition – for the whole family! But the current state of the COVID virus makes it a very unsteady time for kids and adults.

Jenn Sloan, Lifestyle and Natural Foods Expert and mom is here with some great suggestions for establishing healthy routines as we start to think about heading back to school and back to work.

This is always a tough time for kids, they’ve been out of typical routines, staying up later, playing hard. But add in the impact of the pandemic, and this transition will be more difficult than ever. For little ones this may be the first time they are going into a preschool or school situation, and they’ve been staying so close to mom and dad for months and months. And they are likely to encounter some changes in the first few months.. masks or no masks, etc. Sloan suggest to start practicing routines now and it’s also the time to start reassuring them that you will always be there for them, even when you’re not together.

Often a return to school means a return to after school activities. Sports, dance, gymnastics. Maybe you or your child aren’t quite ready to be back in a studio setting. Sloan suggest an online dance like CLI Studios or fitness program at Planet Fitness to get them back into a fitness routine.

Lastly, one of the most important routines to establish- is a healthy family meal time. Even if you can’t do it every night of the week. With things so uncertain right now, it’s a great way to connect and allow everyone to share their feelings and offer reassurance. And! It’s healthier for everyone. A Harvard study showed families that eat together often are twice as likely to get five servings of fruits and veggies. Subscription meal kits have become more and more affordable with competition. Search for a good coupon or ask a friend to refer you and grab a discount. And there are options like Home Chef, which you can get subscription or find right at King Soopers any time.