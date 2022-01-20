Easy tips to ease the pain on your healthcare costs in 2022

​​Each January brings a new wave of high healthcare costs as deductibles reset, premiums increase, and formularies change. That means many people are stuck paying more out-of-pocket. In fact, it’s estimated that it now takes the average American almost half a year to satisfy their deductible so they can shoulder less of the financial burden. Add in the Great Resignation and more people than ever do not have employer-sponsored health insurance. So as you plan for the new year, make a resolution to take control of your healthcare costs without having to sacrifice the quality of care.

Cindy George, a personal finance editor at GoodRx has a few simple steps we can take to reduce out of pocket cost including how to properly plan and ask the right questions.

Just as you would plan a grocery list, or research airfare and activities before you book a trip, you should do the same with your anticipated healthcare costs for the new year. It’s OK to ask questions like: What does my insurance cover? Have I met my deductible? Do I need prior authorization? Is there a charge for missed or late appointments?

Another helpful advice is to double check your insurance and the coverage that it covers. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, 4 out of 5 people will be able to find a health insurance plan for as little as $10 per month in 2022. No matter what type of insurance you have, it’s important to understand what your plan covers as many provide access to extra services like acupuncture, gym memberships, massage treatments, and weight-loss programs. And remember, when given the option, choose an in-network provider so you pay less out-of-pocket.

Last, just like how we price shop for everyday items, you should do the same for medications. Do your research when it comes to purchasing your medications and you can save up to 80% on your prescription costs.