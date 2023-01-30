Even though the days are getting longer it’s still winter and it’s cold outside and it’s still the time of year we all need to give our immune system a helping hand. We all know that vitamin C bolsters a strong immune system so today, Shelby Miller, Director of Scientific Affairs and Nutrition Education at Natural Grocers highlight 3 somewhat surprising nutrients to add to our regimen.

Did you know that cranberries can support our immune system? Cranberry modulates the make-up of gut bacteria and the majority of our immune system lives in the gut! Cranberries generates high free radical scavenging properties, modulates inflammation and has special nutrients called proanthocyanidins that support healthy microbial balance. So, don’t just consume cranberries around Thanksgiving, have it year round!

Garlic is another surprising way to support robust immunity. Garlic contains unique organosulfur compounds and research has shown that it promotes the responsiveness of several important immune cells like Natural Killer cells and specialized gamma delta T cells.

Ginger is also jam packed with nutrients that support a strong immune response. It contains free radical scavengers as well as unique compounds like gingerol, shogaol, paradol, and zingerone which modulate inflammation and impart healthy bacterial balance.

One final tip, adding lots of fruits and veggies, getting good sleep, managing stress, and daily movement are all great ways to support immunity! But Cranberry, Garlic, and Ginger are tasty and nutritious and there are SO MANY different ways we can add them to our diet to promote robust immunity!