Millions of people set New Year’s resolutions each year, but most are destined to fail. In fact, around 80% of resolutions are ditched by the middle of January! In fact, coming up, January 17th has been dubbed “ditch your resolutions day”.

However, there’s good reason for why resolutions fail, and it’s not due to a lack of willpower! Here to break it down for us is Life Time Westminster Personal Training Leader Caleb Kinney Woods. He says that people should focus on defining the motivation behind their goals and then implement one positive and specific action towards it.

Another tip, accountability will keep you on track and motivates you to work harder, whether it’s finding a workout buddy, going to a place like Life Time or finding a digital community.

We know that if you exercise with a group or with a personal trainer, you’re much more likely to keep consistent with your fitness habits.