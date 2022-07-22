It’s summer and parents worry about learning loss and the ‘summer slide’ for our school aged kids. Alex Stein an early childhood professionals has some tips incorporate learning into a busy summer.

According to Alex, she says that learning should never stop even in the summer months. Everything can be a learning experience, it just needs to be fun and different from traditional school learning.

Alex also focuses on rehauling your kid’s home spaces like bedrooms and play areas. The space that you create will help your child’s development growth. One tip of advice, less is more! Store away toys, books and seasonal items and switch things up in the playroom or child’s bedroom every few months. This will allow for excitement, change and a chance to re-home things they have grown out of.