Easy tips from the experts on how to throw a fab gathering at home

5280 Home editor, Michelle Johnson enlisted the pros in the latest issue of 5280 Home magazine on the easiest and most efficient way to throw an amazing gathering at home.

In their latest issue, 5280 Home highlights five local party pros who will help you dust off your hosting skills and impress your guest this entertaining season.

Kimberly Hyde, owner of Beet & Yarrow floral design company, says to schedule flowers to be delivered the day before your event, so they have plenty of time to open up and be as showy as possible. She also suggests staying away from arrangements that are any taller than 10 inches for dining tables/centerpieces so guests can still see each other.

Jenni Lietz, co-owner of Wallflower Rentals, a event decor rental company in Longmont, suggests staying away from decor that feels too matchy-matchy. “I love mixing different metals and finishes,” she says. She also suggests sourcing styling ideas from your personal life and memories, like naming a signature cocktail after your pet, etc.

Dane Hiett, owner of Chef Dane’s Kitchen luxury catering services, says to focus on three dishes rather than four or five. For autumn events, he suggests more earthy flavors, root veggies, and herbs in your dishes.