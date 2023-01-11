For many, getting in shape and or eating healthy is top of mind for a New Year’s Resolution, but it’s not always easy and it’s also hard to change old habits.

Ariel Pohl, a Personal Trainer at Life Time Fitness in Westminster has some ideas and tips to get you to reach your New Year’s Goals.

Ariel suggest to try something new. A few ideas include: pickleball, pilates, swimming, rock climbing or yoga. However, the key is move your body every day, even for 10 minutes.

Another tip to help keep your resolution in 2023 is committing to do one small positive action is much more obtainable versus setting huge resolutions.