Easy tips for prepping students who are college bound

October is a critical and somewhat stressful month for students as they prepare for life after high school.

Clark Brigger with CU Boulder Admissions office shares some tips for making this process a little bit easier. Students can start applying now, in fact the Common Application opened on August 1st.

Students can save some money by applying for the Free Application Days for all Colorado in-state public schools and many private schools on October 19th – 21st. the multi-day event is new this year due to a new Colorado law.