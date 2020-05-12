Easy Stretches for Working at Home

As more and more people are working from home — and likely doing it from the couch, the floor or anywhere but a desk — stress will take a toll on the body.

Hand & Stone Val Conte, lead massage therapist from the Highlands Ranch Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa shares some tips to avoid those aches and pain.

Neck Stretches: Because the head usually is propped forward when looking at a laptop, look up as high as you comfortably can, then rotate side to side. You will feel the stretch in the base of your neck and the top of your chest.

Because the head usually is propped forward when looking at a laptop, look up as high as you comfortably can, then rotate side to side. You will feel the stretch in the base of your neck and the top of your chest. Shoulder stretches: You should get off the couch for this one. Walk through a doorway with your hands out at the shoulder level. Relax your shoulders as you stretch your arms back. If that is not enough of a stretch, move your hands up and down the doorway from head to waist height to stretch out the entire Pectoralis Major Muscle.

You should get off the couch for this one. Walk through a doorway with your hands out at the shoulder level. Relax your shoulders as you stretch your arms back. If that is not enough of a stretch, move your hands up and down the doorway from head to waist height to stretch out the entire Pectoralis Major Muscle. Back stretches: The back is a big area to stretch. While sitting cross-legged (only if it is comfortable), tilt your spine to each side by reaching to the ceiling with one elbow and the floor with the other, then switch. Next, hug yourself and twist your spine as far as you can go each way. Lean forward over your legs and then lean back over a pillow.