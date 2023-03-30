This year’s National Nutrition Month theme is all about sustainability and local registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices, Mackenzie Burgess show us a few tips and easy recipes.

As a dietitian, Mackenzie believes the importance of enjoying more plant-forward dishes which then helps reduce food waste. Some of her favorite dishes include a no waste vegetarian chili, Mediterranean Quinoa stuffed peppers and superfood energy bites.

Here are her recipes to enjoy at home.

Stuffed Peppers: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup chopped pistachios

Spice blend: 1 tsp dried parsley, 1 tsp dried oregano, 1 tsp ground cumin, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp onion powder, 1/4 tsp paprika, 1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, plus more for topping

2 peppers, halved and seeds removed



Instructions:

In a bowl, combine quinoa, pistachios, spices, and feta. Stuff the quinoa mixture into the halved peppers, top with feta, and bake for 40-45 mins at 350ºF until peppers are tender.

One Pot Chili: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

1 small onion, diced

2 cans beans, drained and rinsed

2 cans diced tomatoes

2 cups chopped veggies of choice (carrots, peppers, corn, etc.)

1 chili seasoning packet



Instructions:

Heat oil in large pot over medium heat. Saute onion then add over beans, tomatoes, veggies, and chili seasoning. Let simmer for 10 mins then serve with toppings of choice.

Energy Bites: Makes 12 bites

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup dried cherries

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

1/2 cup peanut butter or almond butter

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons pomegranate Juice



Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Let chill for 20 minutes in the freezer, then roll into 1-inch bites.